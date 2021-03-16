GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Lyon College football team took an early 3-0 lead over No. 24 Arizona Christian, but the Scots came up short against the Firestorm, 45-9, on Saturday.
ACU improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, while the Scots dropped to 0-3 overall and in the SAC.
Ignacio Gomez gave the Scots an early 3-0 lead with a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter, but the Firestorm responded with 45-unanswered points before Michael Troxler ran for a touchdown from five-yards out for Lyon.
Isaiah Bradford completed 16-of-35 passes for 126 yards with three interceptions. Bradley Dee rushed 14 times for 56 yards, while J.D. Horn caught five passes for 64 yards.
Chris Reese had a big game for the Scots defensively as he finished with a game-high 15 total tackles.
The Scots will return to action on Mar. 27 as they will host Langston in another SAC matchup at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium.
