Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.