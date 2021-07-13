BATESVILLE — Lyon College head football coach Chris Douglas announced that James Grinde will be the Scots’ new Tight Ends and Full Backs Coach. Grinde comes to Lyon after recently serving as an assistant coach at Garden City Community College.
Grinde coached at Garden City for two years, where he was the Offensive Line Coach, as well as the Video Coordinator and the Director of Football Equipment. He also coached Linebackers during the 2019 season. Grinde coached Broncbuster Krishon Merriweather, who led the country in tackles and was named a First-Team NJCAA All-American during the 2019 season. He also had three All-Conference offensive linemen in the spring 2021 season.
Prior to his time at Garden City, Grinde served as the General Manager and Director of Football Recruiting at Six Zero Football Academy. At Six Zero Football Academy, Grinde developed high school, college and professional players, while serving as the lead recruiter. He worked with Dalton Risner, Conner McGovern and Sam Jones, all of whom played for the Denver Broncos.
Grinde coached one season at McPherson College in Kansas, where he was the Run Game Coordinator, Offensive Line Coach, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach and the Special Teams Coordinator. During his one season at McPherson, the Bulldogs averaged 150 rushing yards per game, averaged 35 points per game on offense and led the KCAC in kick-off return average. Grinde coached two all-conference running backs during the 2018 season.
Before joining the staff at McPherson, Grinde served as an Assistant Coach at Coahoma Community College in Mississippi. At Coahoma, Grinde was the Tight Ends and Full Backs Coach, as well as the Director of Football Operations, Film Coordinator, Assistant Special Teams Coordinator and the Assistant Run Game Coordinator.
Grinde began his coaching career in 2011 at Warrensburg High School (Mo.). He later worked at the University of Houston, Coffeyville Community College, Southwestern Oklahoma State, the University of Central Missouri and Jefferson City High School (Mo.). He was also an Area Scout for National Scouting Report.
Grinde played collegiately at Mid-America Nazarene as a defensive lineman before earning a scholarship to Central Missouri, where he finished his playing career as an offensive lineman.
Grinde holds a Master’s in Education with an emphasis in sports management from Southwestern Oklahoma State and a Bachelor’s Degree in physical education from Central Missouri.
