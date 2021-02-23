BATESVILLE — The Lyon College men’s basketball team battled adversity all year long and ended the regular season on a high note as the Scots claimed their first American Midwest Conference Regular-Season Championship in program history. The Scots clinched the title with a 91-78 victory over (RV) Central Baptist College on Sunday afternoon in Becknell Gymnasium.
This is the first time the Scots have won a conference Regular-Season Championship since the 1982-83 season.
Prior to the game, Lyon honored Jawaun Bryant, Hunter Daley, Dominique Loyd and Faris Verlasevic as part of the Senior Day recognition for the program.
A pair of free throws by Ray Price and a three-pointer by Daley broke a 17-17 tie in the first half and gave the Scots a 22-17 advantage. Lyon extended its lead to 10 at the 5:19 mark following two more free throws by Price before CBC cut the deficit to four with just under a minute left to play in the first half. Lyon took a 35-30 lead into halftime after Verlasevic split a pair of free throws in the Scots’ next possession.
Lyon controlled the game for much of the second half as a layup by Daley gave the Scots a 75-51 lead with 6:57 left to play. The Mustangs would not go away quietly, however, as CBC worked its way back into the game with a 16-2 run over the next three minutes and cut the deficit to 10, 77-67. Lyon responded with a 10-3 run, which was capped off by a layup by Verlasevic before the Scots sealed the win at the charity stripe down the stretch.
Loyd led all scorers with a career-high 27 points on the night. Price and Verlasevic added 22 and 20 points, respectively, while Daley also finished in double figures with 11.
The Scots will enter the American Midwest Conference Championship as the No. 1-seed and will host the winner of the No. 8-seed William Woods and No. 9-seed Harris-Stowe matchup on Thursday night in the Quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
