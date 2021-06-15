BATESVILLE — The Lyon College volleyball team will host 15 regular-season matches, including a two-day tournament in September, as Head Coach Dustin Sahlmann released the Scots’ 2021 schedule on Thursday.
The Scots will host their annual Navy-Scarlet Match on Aug. 16 before opening up the season on Aug. 27-28 at the Philander Smith College Volleyball Classic.
Following the PSC Classic, the Scots will end the month of August with their home opener against Bethel University on the 31st.
Lyon will host the Highlander Invitational on Sept. 3-4 inside Becknell Gymnasium. The Scots will face Tougaloo College, Mid-America Christian University, Jarvis Christian College and College of the Ozarks during the Highlander Invitational.
The Scots will then play on the road of six of their next seven matches over the middle of September before opening up American Midwest Conference play at home on the 25th against Central Baptist College.
Lyon will take a brief break from conference play as they will host Cumberland University on Sept. 27 before traveling to William Woods for an AMC matchup on Oct. 2.
The Scots will host the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy and Hannibal-LaGrange on Oct. 8-9 as part of Homecoming Weekend at Lyon College before taking on Blue Mountain College and Rust College on Oct. 12 as part of the Lyon College Tri-Match.
The Scots will welcome College of the Ozarks to Becknell on Oct. 15 before ending the month with road matches at Williams Baptist (Oct. 18), Blue Mountain College (Oct. 19), Columbia College (Oct. 29) and Stephens College (Oct. 30).
Lyon will host its final two conference games of its regular season on Nov. 5-6 against Harris-Stowe and Missouri Baptist, respectively.
A release about season ticket sales will be published in the coming weeks.
