This week in Lyon Athletics features men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and football, all in Batesville.
On Wednesday, the men’s and women’s soccer teams are hosting a scrimmage against National Park College of Hot Springs. Kickoff for the men’s soccer scrimmage is at 2 p.m., and the women’s scrimmage begins at 5 p.m. at Huser Field in Batesville.
On Thursday, the volleyball team is hosting the Navy/Crimson scrimmage at 7 p.m. at Becknell Gymnasium.
On Saturday, the Lyon College football team will be playing an intersquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. at Batesville High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.