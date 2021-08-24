ST. LOUIS — The Lyon College volleyball team was selected to finish fifth in the American Midwest Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was released by the conference office on Friday morning. The Scots will look to combine a mixture of returning players and newcomers and make a deep run this postseason.
Missouri Baptist, the reigning NAIA National Champions, was picked as the favorite to win the AMC this season, with Columbia College landing at No. 2 in the poll. William Woods and Health Sciences & Pharmacy were picked to finish just ahead of the Scots at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Central Baptist College came in at No. 6 in the poll, followed by Hannibal-LaGrange, Williams Baptist, Stephens College and Harris-Stowe.
The Scots are scheduled to open up their 2021 season on Aug. 27-28 at the Philander Smith College Tournament.
