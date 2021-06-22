BATESVILLE — The Lyon College women’s soccer team will host 10 regular-season matches this fall as Head Coach Marc Neddo released the Scots’ 2021 schedule on Wednesday.
The Scots will open up their 2021 campaign with a home match on Aug. 19 against Freed-Hardeman before traveling to Cleveland, Miss., for a scrimmage at NCAA Division II Delta State on Aug. 21.
The Scots will then return home for their next three matches as Lyon will host Louisiana College (Aug. 28), NCAA Division I member University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 4) and Texas A&M-Texarkana (Sept. 6) during that stretch.
After their home stand, the Scots will travel to Illinois College on Sept. 12 before returning home to host LSU-Alexandria on Sept. 15.
Lyon will travel to Bacone College on Sept. 18 in another non-conference matchup before opening up American Midwest Conference play on the road at Missouri Baptist on Sept. 25.
The Scots will take a brief break from conference play when they host Hendrix College on Sept. 29 before returning to AMC action at Harris-Stowe on Oct. 2.
Lyon will play its first two home conference games on Oct. 9 against Health Sciences & Pharmacy and on Oct. 12 against William Woods before traveling to the reigning AMC champions Columbia College on Oct. 16.
The Scots will host Hannibal-LaGrange on Oct. 20 before opening up a three-game road trip against Stephens College (Oct. 23), Iowa Wesleyan (Oct. 24) and Central Baptist College (Oct. 26). The Oct. 24 match against Iowa Wesleyan will be a neutral site game in Boonville, Mo.
The Scots will conclude their regular season on Oct. 30 against Williams Baptist. The Oct. 30 match against Williams Baptist has been deemed as Senior Day for the Scots.
A release about season ticket sales will be published in the coming weeks.
