FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore cornerback Quincey McAdoo was involved in a two-car rollover accident and is currently recovering from non-life threatening injuries in Washington Regional Hospital.
McAdoo is currently in stable condition and recovering. McAdoo switched to cornerback midway through the 2022 season after signing as a wide receiver out of Clarendon.
According to a Crawford County accident notice, they responded to a two car rollover accident 8:15am at mile marker 35.2, and reported injuries at 8:18 a.m. The scene was cleared by 9:24 a.m.
In nine games, McAdoo had 30 tackles, including 20 solo, one for loss, a sack, two interceptions, four pass breakups and blocked a punt for a safety against Liberty in his first start.
In a release from Arkansas, it was stated that, “Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery.”
Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Western Carolina in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.