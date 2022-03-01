PROVIDENCE — The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz improved to 29-0 on the season and notched their 60th consecutive victory on Saturday when they opened the Class 2A Central Regional Tournament with a 66-47 victory over the Conway Christian Lady Eagles.
Senior Lanie Cornelius drained a 3-pointer from the corner to push the Lady Katz past the Lady Eagles for a 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Melbourne doubled up the Lady Eagle’s eight points in the second quarter to take a 35-19 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Melbourne kept the defensive pressure on the Lady Eagles for the remainder of the game for the victory. Senior Kenley McCarn led the Lady Bearkatz with 23 points, junior Kaylee Love scored 14 and Cornelius added seven.
In the second game of the afternoon, the Bearkatz defeated the Bigelow Panthers 58-48 to also advance.
The Bearkatz (19-9) dug themselves a huge hole in the first quarter, falling behind 16-3.
After the huddle between the quarters, the Bearkatz found junior Jaxon Sanders in the corner who drained the first of three straight 3-pointers. Sanders’ shooting stroke sparked the Bearkatz offensively and defensively. After Sanders hit the first three, Grant Wren blocked a Bigelow shot at the opposite end that led to another bucket for the Bearkatz.
Sanders drained two more 3-pointers to pull the Bearkatz within two points of the Panthers. Junior Caden Griffin picked Bigelow’s pocket for the game-tying layup with five minutes remaining in the half. The remainder of the second quarter continued back and forth between the two teams until senior Bradie Gunther stole the ball and went in for a layup to tie the score one last time at 20-20. Melbourne added six more points to take a 26-23 advantage into halftime.
Melbourne kept the pressure on the Panthers and increased their lead to 10. Bearkatz Nation roared as Griffin slammed one home and then hit a three from the corner to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
Sanders led with 18 points, Griffin scored 16 and freshman Grant Wren added 14.
Both Melbourne teams clinched a berth to the Class 2A State Tournament at Junction City, which starts on Thursday.
After semifinal play Monday, the two teams are back in action tonight on the final day of the regional tournament.