BATESVILLE — The Lyon College men’s soccer team will host eight regular-season matches this fall as Head Coach David Groves released the Scots’ 2021 schedule on Friday.
The Scots will open up their 2021 campaign with a home match on Aug. 19 against Freed-Hardeman University, before traveling to Texarkana, Texas, for a neutral field match against LSU-Alexandria on Aug. 25.
The Scots will then return home for a pair of matches against LSU-Shreveport (Aug. 28) and John Brown University (Aug. 31).
Lyon opens up the month of September with a four-game road trip. The Scots will take on William Carey University on Sept. 4, before facing the University of Mobile in a neutral site match. Lyon will round out the road trip with a pair of matches in Oklahoma as the Scots face Mid-America Christian University (Sept. 11) and University of Science and Arts (Sept. 13).
The Scots close out the month of September with a home match against Texas A&M-Texarkana on Sept. 16 and open up conference play with a road match against Missouri Baptist University on Sept. 25.
October is the busiest month for Lyon as the Scots will play in seven conference matches. The Scots kick off the month of October with a road match against Harris-Stowe State University on Oct. 2. Lyon, then, returns home for a pair of contests against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis (Oct. 9) and William Woods University (Oct. 12).
The final four matches of the season will consist of two road matches and two home matches for the Scots. Lyon will travel to Columbia College on Oct. 16, before hosting Hannibal-LaGrange University on Oct. 19. The Scots close out the season with a road contest in Conway against Central Baptist College (Oct. 26) and a home matchup with Williams Baptist University (Oct. 30).
A release about season ticket sales will be published in the coming weeks.
