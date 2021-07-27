BATESVILLE — Lyon College head football coach Chris Douglas announced the hiring of Micheal Welch, who will join the staff as the Defensive Line Coach and Performance Coordinator.
Welch joins the Scots’ staff after a three-year stint at Coahoma Community College. While at Coahoma, Welch served as the Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line Coach and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Welch developed and coached 14 all-conference defensive players, including two that have been signed by NFL teams. Coahoma was top 10 in the country for turnovers (2016 and 2019), tackles for loss and sacks (2017 and 2019).
Prior to his stop at Coahoma, Welch was the Lead Strength Assistant at Iowa State University following a year at Woodward Academy as a Group Leader, Assistant Defensive Line Coach and Strength Coach.
Welch also had coaching stops at Booker T. Washington and the University of William Penn.
Football adds Jeremy Clark to coaching staff
Lyon College head football coach Chris Douglas announced another addition to his staff as Jeremy Clark will serve as the new Defensive Backs Coach and On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator.
Clark recently served as the Defensive Backs Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. Clark called the defensive plays for the 2019 season and was tasked with communicating offensive tendencies on game day to the defensive coordinator. As the Recruiting Coordinator, Clark planned and led recruiting visits and recruited in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Texas and California. He also served as the Video Coordinator and Academic Coordinator during his time at William Jewell.
Prior to his stop at William Jewell, Clark was the Running Backs Coach and Video Coordinator at West Hills College in Coalinga, Calif. During his time at West Hills, the Falcons won the Golden Coast Championship and were the American Division Bowl champions. He coached one all-conference running back.
Clark also coached tight ends at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, Calif., prior to serving as the Running Backs and Tight Ends Coach at Point University in West Point, Ga. While at Point, the Skyhawks won the Sun Conference Championship during the 2015 season. He also coached one all-conference player.
Clark graduated from Antelope Valley College in 2015 with an Associate’s Degree in Arts and Social/Behavioral Sciences. He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Point in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.