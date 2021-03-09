FAYETTEVILLE — SEC basketball coaches thrice honored Arkansas Razorbacks freshman guard Moses Moody and also honored Arkansas junior guard JD Notae among its All-SEC teams and individual awards announced Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala.
On the media voted Associated Press All-SEC teams also announced Tuesday, Moody was voted Newcomer of the Year and First-team All-SEC.
Moody was voted All-SEC first team, SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC All-Freshman team.
Junior transfer off the bench guard Notae was voted Sixth Man of the Year.
Both were huge in Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks entering this week’s SEC Tournament ranked eighth in the nation concluding the regular season, 21-5 and 13-4 second in the SEC.
Moody, averaging a team leading 17.5 points per game, and 5.7 rebounds, ranks third in the SEC and third among all the nation’s freshmen in scoring and is one of just three NCAA freshmen averaging at least 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds and one of only two SEC payers averaging above 16 points and 5.5 rebounds and one of three SEC players ranking in the league’s top 20 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and 3-point percentage.
Notae averaged 12.9 points, second on the team while coming off the bench, and seven times led the Razorbacks in assists.
For the final four games of Arkansas’ 11-game winning streak, Notate averaged15 points, 4.3 rebounds 2.8 assists and 3.0 steals over the final four games.
For SEC champion Alabama, Coach Nate Oats was named Coach of the Year by both the coaches and AP; and forward Herbert Jones by both the coaches and AP was voted SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu was named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the coaches.
