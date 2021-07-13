FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks second baseman Robert Moore can call himself a consecutive years 2-times Freshman All-American.
Named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-American for the abbreviated by covid-19 2020 baseball season, Moore on Thursday was named third-team Freshman All-American by Baseball America.
All who played in 2020 were allowed to retain their 2020 eligibility status in 2021.
A switch-hitter, Moore helped Coach Dave Van Horn’s 50-13 Razorbacks win the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament championships and the Fayetteville Regional championship while hitting .283 with 53 RBI and a team-leading 16 home runs and was part of a superb up middle the middle defense with doubleplay partner shortstop Jalen Battles, catcher Casey Opitz and center fielder Christian Franklin.
Moore, currently playing for the touring Team USA, joins outfielder-third baseman Cayden Wallace as 2021 Freshman All-Americans.
Wallace of Greenbrier was named a first-team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game after hitting .279 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI.
Wallace currently plays summer ball in the Cape Cod League.
Muncy, Wicks among Arkansas ties in MLB Draft
Max Muncy, the heralded high school shortstop out of Thousands Oaks, Calif. signed by the Arkansas Razorbacks, now has a first-round option of turning professional.
Selected by the Oakland A’s, Muncy was the 25th player chosen in Monday night’s first round of the Major League Baseball draft.
Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said in June that Muncy’s senior high school drew considerable attention from the pro scouts and “there’ a good chance he might sign.”
Muncy hit .459 with 11 home runs, including four grand slams, with 49 RBI Thousand Oaks High School.
Muncy was the lone player with Razorbacks ties to be drafted in Monday’s first round.
Conway native Jordan Wicks, the ace left-handed pitcher for Kansas State University, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs as the 16th player selected in Monday’s first round rounds.
“It’s stuff you dream about,” Wicks said Sunday night on the Major League Baseball Network. “I just couldn’t be happier to be wearing blue and red.”
Wicks has a 3-seasons K-Stat4e record of 15-6 with a career 3.24 earned run average with 230 strikeouts vs. 58 walks for 203 innings.
Rounds 2-10 of the 20-rounds draft will be conducted Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.