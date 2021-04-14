CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas men’s and women’s track teams were back in action in two different meets, the Crimson Tide Invitational and the Little Rock Open on Saturday. Jaron Hamilton and Ayana Harris each broke UCA records in their respective events.
The men’s team won the Little Rock Open with 166 points, while the women’s team came in second with 149 points. UCA takes a 20-15 lead in the Governor’s I-40 Showdown.
Jaron Hamilton finished second at the Crimson Tide Invitational with a career-best time of 9:03.24 in the 3,000m steeplechase and set a UCA record in the process.
In the 100m hurdles, Ayana Harris finished in 12th with a personal-best run of 14.02 and broke the program record at the Crimson Tide Invitational.
Zackary Jewell placed third in the 100m at the Crimson Tide Invitational with a personal-best mark of 10.43.
At the Little Rock Open, Taylor Coleman won the long jump with a personal-best mark of 5.93mW (19-5.5).
Anna Bommes won the 800m at the Little Rock Open with a career-best time of 2:21.20.
Bekah Bostian won the 5,000m at the Little Rock Open with a mark of 18:48.66. Casey Gore notched a third-place time of 19:36.38.
UCA swept the 1,500m at the Little Rock Open as Jared Touart (3:59.41), Hunter Henderson (4:02.52), and Simon Schneider (4:09.23 PR) finished first, second, and third, respectively.
Sara Steimel won the 1,500m at the Little Rock Open with a personal-best mark of 4:48.05. Anna Jeffcoat clocked a career-best time of 5:04.18 and placed fourth. Marie Moller Schmidt came in fifth with a personal-best effort of 5:05.62.
At the Little Rock Open Luke Anthony won the javelin with a toss of 53.83m (176-7-0). Grant Southerland placed fourth with a throw of 46.38m (152-2.0).
At the Little Rock Open, Timon Dresselhaus finished second in the 110m hurdles with a career-best run of 14.88W.
Kendelle McCoy recorded a second-place finish in the 200m with a run of 25.19 at the Little Rock Open.
At the Little Rock Open, Sierra Temple placed second in the 100m with a run of 12.07.
In the 5,000m at the Little Rock Open, Tate Whaley came in second with a career-best time of 15:51.28. Julian Haessner finished in third with a personal-best mark of 15:52.79. Parker Jackson placed fourth with the best run of his career with a 15:59.58. Philipp Haessner produced a personal-best effort of 16:16.80 and came in fifth.
At the Little Rock Open, Jalal Taylor placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 13.82m (45-4.25).
Parker Benefield finished in second place at the Little Rock Open in the pole vault with a career-best mark of 4.56m (14-11.5). Tannar Moix finished fourth with a height of 4.16m (13-7.75).
At the Little Rock Open, Natalie Lark placed second in the pole vault with a height of 3.26m (10-8.25). Lyndsey Hover finished third with a mark of 2.96 (9-8.50).
Jenny Peake came in third at the Little Rock Open in the javelin with a career-best throw of 32.56m (106-10.0). Megan Lee placed fifth with a personal-best mark of 26.38m (86-6.0).
Anthony took third in the 400m hurdles at the Little Rock Open with a career-best mark of 57.62.
In the men’s 800m at the Little Rock Open, Niklas Iking came in third with a personal-best mark of 1:57.09. Henderson finished in fourth with an effort of 1:58.70.
Malik Beasley placed third in the discus with a personal-best throw of 46.04m (151-0.0) at the Little Rock Open.
Jordan Yrigoyen finished in third in the high jump with a career-best height of 1.64m (5-4.5) at the Little Rock Open.
Wesley Suen placed fourth in the 200m at the Little Rock Open with a time of 22.84.
Scott placed fourth in the 100m hurdles with a run of 14.99 at the Little Rock Open.
Aysha Anderson came in fifth in the 400m hurdles with an effort of 1:02.85 at the Crimson Tide Invitational.
At the Little Rock Open, Aidan Patton placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 14.03m (46-0.50).
Thomas Cain recorded a career-best run of 14:53.28 in the 5,000m at the Crimson Tide Invitational and placed fourth. Max Nores came in fifth with a mark of 15:01.24.
The Bears will split up again on April 17, as one group will travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas, for the Red Wolf Open, while the other squad heads to the Wichita State Open in Wichita, Kansas.
