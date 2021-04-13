Mountain Home — Competing for the first time since March 16, Central Baptist College golf was on the course today for the Battle of Big Creek at the Big Creek Golf and Country Club. Men’s golf is currently in seventh place after the first round and women’s golf sits in eighth place.
Individually, Colton Ryan (SR/Benton, La.) posted the top score on the men’s side, shooting a three-over 75 to sit in a tie for 15th. Spencer LaBarbera (SR/Mesquite, Texas) was next, shooting an opening 76, followed by both Anupon Wandee (JR/Bangkok, Thailand) and Travis Toebben (FR/Warrenton, Mo.), who competed as an individual, who each shot a 79, while Emmanuel LaBeur (FR/Villeneuve, Les Avignon, France) posted an 80 and Ethan Williamson (SR/Sherwood, Ark.) shot an 84.
On the women’s side, Keeley Bulza opened with a +19 91 while new team members Maegan Parham, Reagan Roetzel and Izzy Arnold all competed for the first time and shot 125, 133 and 152 respectively.
