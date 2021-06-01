JACKSONVILLE – Nashville continued its winning ways at the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program South Region tournament Saturday at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex. Scrapper Senior 1 posted an impressive 231 of 250 to take first place in the senior division.
nashville shootersWren Washburn posted the team’s top score, a 49 out of 50, but all members did their part. Not a single member missed more than seven clays out of 50 opportunities.
Hamburg Team 3 and the MVSA Youth Trap Team’s Silver Birds both posted scores of 227. A tiebreaker based on the top individual score went to Hamburg while MVSA claimed bronze status.
Nashville also posted the top score in the junior division, easily outpacing the competition by 13 clays in their Friday competition. Scrapper Junior 1 was anchored by Carter Ewing, who shot a perfect round of 25 out of 25 thrown clays, but his team was stacked with top guns. Katherine Chambers and Walker Chessir only missed one clay apiece, while Logan Pennington scored 23 and Casen Hunter finished with a solid 22 to complete the top team’s dominance.
Two teams posted scores of 105 – Magnolia Panther Cub 7 and Ashdown Junior 3. Magnolia won the tiebreaker of having more higher-placed individual shooters to claim second place in the region, while Ashdown assumed third.
Gabriel Hagler of NashvilleMembers of each senior division team shoot two rounds of 25 clays, totalling 250 targets for each full five-member squad. Juniors shoot one round of 25 each for a combined total of 125 targets per squad. The top 16 squads in each of four regions across the state are eligible for the AYSSP State Tournament. Juniors will shoot June 4 and Seniors on June 5.
Four individual shooters ran the tables with perfect 50-out-of-50 scores in the senior division. Jared Day of Ashdown, Konner Shelton of First Christian Church of De Queen, Reece Reep of Hermitage and Sidney Todd of Smackover will be invited to participate in the Champion of Champions shootoff at the AYSSP State Championships. Three individual shooters shot perfect 25’s Friday; Carter Ewing of Nashville, Grayson Elam of Texarkana and Judd Kennemore of Ashdown. They too will compete in the Champion of Champions shootoff at AYSSP State Championship Tournament.
This concludes regional competition. The final rounds of the state championship and third-place match, as well as the Champion of Champions shootoff to follow, will be carried June 4-5 on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission YouTube channel with Trey Reid, host of “Arkansas Wildlife,” handling the “clay-by-clay” commentary.
