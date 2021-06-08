Payton Tucker plans to bring his passion for education and gaming to his new role as Director of Esports for Lyon College.
Originally from Springdale, Ark., Tucker graduated from the University of Arkansas in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in educational studies. He played on the university’s League of Legends team for his first three years before becoming the team manager his senior year.
He also helped coach local high schools’ esports teams in Northwest Arkansas.
“I have played games ever since I was a kid,” Tucker said, “mainly Call of Duty and sports games with my brothers.”
He later discovered World of Warcraft in middle school and League of Legends, which is his main game now, in high school.
“My favorite parts of the esports scene are the events, community and competitions,” Tucker said. “The connections and friendships built along the way through esports have been awesome.”
“We’re so excited to bring an Arkansas-native who understands the collegiate Esports scene into the Lyon College family!” said Dean of Admissions Tommy Newton.
Tucker said Lyon has already upgraded its monitors in the esports room on campus. He plans to facilitate more team-building experiences for the College’s esports players.
“Making sure they are taken care of so they can focus on competing is my top priority.”
He will continue to develop plans for the program’s future that will excite not only the players but also the Lyon campus as a whole.
“I will do my best to build and grow this program at Lyon,” Tucker said. “I am excited to be here and can’t wait to meet everyone.”
