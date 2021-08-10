FAYETTEVILLE — Thirteenth-ranked Arkansas soccer opens its preseason with an exhibition against Little Rock on Sunday, Aug. 8th at Razorback Field. First kick against the Trojans is set for 1 p.m. CT and the match will feature three, 30-minute periods.
The contest will be a ticketed event and the concession stand will be open. Fans can present their mobile season tickets or purchase single game tickets ahead of match day for $5 or at the ticket window on gameday for $8.
This will be the first contest between the two squads since a First Round matchup in the NCAA Tournament in 2018. Arkansas’ 5-1 win was the largest margin of victory at the NCAA Tournament in program history. Current Razorbacks Kayla McKeon and Taylor Malham both netted goals to help the Razorbacks advance to the Second Round for the fourth time in six years.
For more information on Razorback Soccer, follow @RazorbackSoccer on Twitter.
