BATESVILLE — For the second straight year, the Lyon College women’s basketball team won the American Midwest Conference Regular-Season Championship as the 21st-ranked Scots clinched the title with a 66-39 victory against Harris-Stowe on Saturday afternoon.
The Scots finished the regular season at 10-1 overall and in the AMC and will host the winner of the No. 8-seed and No. 9-seed matchup in the Quarterfinals of the AMC Championship on Wednesday night.
Prior to the game, the Scots honored Klaudija Bacovic as part of the Senior Day recognition.
Lyon College shut out Harris-Stowe for the first seven minutes of the game as the Scots took a 13-0 lead before a three-pointer by the Hornets ended the drought. HSSU added another bucket in transition before a put-back by Marleigh Dodson gave Lyon a 15-5 lead after the first quarter.
Harris-Stowe managed to cut the deficit to eight early in the second quarter before a three-pointer by Jade Giron and back-to-back jumper by Katie Turner put the Scots up 13, 25-12. The Hornets pulled back within single digits once more in the quarter but Lyon ended the period on a 7-1 run and led, 33-18, at the half.
The Scots pushed their lead to as many as 20 in the third quarter before cruising to the 27-point victory in the final period.
Turner led all scorers with a season-high 18 points, while Giron and Paige Kelley also finished in double figures with 17 and 13 points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.