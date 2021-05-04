FAYETTEVILLE — After a one-year virtual detour, the ONE Razorback Roadshows are back and coming to an Arkansas town near you in May. The 2021 ONE Razorback Roadshows presented by First Security Bank will feature University of Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek, Razorback Head Football Coach Sam Pittman and the nation’s best live mascot – Tusk V – in four different evening events designed to engage Razorback fans throughout the state.
The 2021 ONE Razorback Roadshow tour kicks off on May 17 with an event in Harrison, followed by events on May 18 in Dumas, on May 19 in Hot Springs and culminating with an event on May 20 in Little Rock. Fans interested in attending any Roadshow evening events are encouraged to RSVP via the respective event links.
“We are excited to once again have an opportunity to bring the Razorbacks into communities throughout Arkansas,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “The ONE Razorback Roadshow is a way that we can say thank you to Razorback Foundation members and other loyal fans, in every corner of our state, who help make the Razorback program successful. With Coach Sam Pittman and Tusk V as part of the lineup, this is certainly an event you do not want to miss. Make your plans now to come dressed in Razorback Red and be ready to ‘Call the Hogs’ as we celebrate our shared passion for the Arkansas Razorbacks and salute the best fans in the nation!”
In addition to the evening events, Tusk V will be making brief appearances along the way, including in Russellville and Jasper on May 17, Sheridan and Pine Bluff on May 18, Mount Ida and Hot Springs Village on May 19 and in Morrilton and Conway on May 20.
Launched in 2019, the ONE Razorback Roadshow is part of the ongoing commitment of Razorback Athletics and the Razorback Foundation to be engaged in communities around Arkansas while celebrating the passion and support of the Razorbacks throughout the state. The tour provides Razorback fans across the world the opportunity to engage and unite together as we celebrate the excitement around Arkansas Athletics. In 2020, the One Razorback Roadshows were held virtually due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.