The same day Norfork lost their high school principal, Bobby Husle, of over 40 years to COVID-19, they were set to host the Izard County Cougars.
A vast majority of the gym, which is named after Hulse, was covered in fans wearing blue to honor the lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Cougars in the opening game 44-28, while the Cougars took down the Panthers 64-24 in the final game.
The Lady Panthers (13-6, 9-2) scored first and held a lead for the entire game. However, that did not stop the Lady Cougars (10-11, 9-5) from keeping it close. Izard County went on a 7-0 run to close out the first thanks to forcing many turnovers.
The Lady Panthers held onto a one point advantage after the first.
The second quarter is when the Lady Panther separated themselves from the Lady Cougars. Norfork put up 18 points in this quarter, the most of any quarter for them. They also held the Lady Cougars scoreless.
This 18-0 spurt gave the Lady Cougars a 29-10 lead at the break.
Norfork scored first in the second half to push their lead to over 20. The Lady Cougars answered back and found some offense, but the damage of the second quarter was too much for them to overcome.
The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Panthers 18-15 in the second half.
Junior Kylie Manes led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 14 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Kiley Alman had nine, while Hannah Bryant chipped in with eight.
The Lady Cougars were led by Ava Lewis and Cassidy Coleman who had seven points each. Katey Pate contributed with six.
The girl’s game was separated in the second, while the boy’s game was decided in the first.
The Cougars (19-5, 11-3) jumped out to 23-7 lead after the first quarter.
The Panther (5-13, 3-8) did have a lead after the first two and a half minutes. That is how long their first possession lasted.
The Panthers scored on a layup from Blythe Stapleton, the Cougars then sprinted down the court and scored a three within five seconds. Izard County never looked back.
The Cougars defense stiffened after the first quarter as they allowed just 10 points in the second and third quarters.
Izard County took a 36-13 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
After three quarters, the Cougars led 55-17. The Sportsmanship clock was in effect the entire fourth quarter.
The Cougars were led by Caleb Faulkner with 13 points. Chase Orf added 12. Coby Everett and Noah Everett had seven and 10 respectively.
Will led the way for Norfork with 10 points.
The Cougars will be back in action tonight when they travel to Viola to take on the Longhorns.
