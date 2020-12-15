The Southside Southerners picked up two solid wins against the always competitive Norfork Panthers.
The two teams competed at the Hollywood Bowl in Batesville Thursday afternoon.
The Southerners won 7-6 and the Lady Southerners won 12-1.
The Southerners won the singles matches 477-364 and 389-335. The Panthers won 531-332 and 488-388.
In the Bakers matches Southside won 147-111. Norkfork won 139-122.
The final point came down to a tie breaker which Southerners won by 19 pints.
Head coach Fred Denison said “the boys match was extremely close, but the guys found a way to hang in there and win.”
Eli Dockin led the Southerners with a high game of 228. Antonio Ciamarcone had a 154 while Adam Denison contributed with a 143
For the girls matches, Southside won the singles games 409-397, 399-381, and 397-314. The Lady Panthers won 354-298.
The Southerners swept the Bakers matches 150-124 and 144-124.
Emilee Jones led the Lady Southerners with a high game of 180. Katie Denison had a couple of solid games of 153 and 149. Hope Sharp had a 138 and BJ Williams added a 125.
Denison said “it was the best we bowled as a team all season and we needed it to get the victory today.”
He finished by saying he “hopes we can continue to improve and shoot even better in the coming weeks.”
The Southerners will be back at Hollywood Bowl Tuesday when they take on the Batesville Pioneers.
