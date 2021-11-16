SOUTHSIDE — The Southside Southerners opened their basketball season last week with a benefit game against visiting Heber Springs.
All of the Southerners played in the scrimmage game won by Southside 37-30.
“I told them after the game that we accomplished what we wanted to do,” Southside head basketball coach Brad McGhee said. “We got to play against somebody besides ourselves and got live reps. We worked on our set plays and our defense. We can se where we are at and now see what we need to work on.”
Ayden Cuzzort, Jonathan Calhoun and Gavin Long all scored baskets for Southside for a 6-0 lead early in the first period. Jacob Longo got a shot in and Long scored again for a 10-8 Southside lead. Myca Marotti hit a three-pointer for the Southerners to start the second quarter. Curtis Sutton canned a three-pointer and Long hit another basket inside. Longo completed a three-point play before the end of the first half for a 21-18 lead.
Evan Majors and Tyler Carter both hit free throws for Southside to start the third period. Tanner Elumbaugh popped a three-pointer and Carter added a basket for a 29-20 lead. Long added a basket and a free throw in the fourth quarter. Cuzzort hit a three-pointer and Calhoun got the last basket for Southside.
Southside will official begin its season against Salem on Nov. 16.
