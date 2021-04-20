Izard County High School will host the Annual North Arkansas All Star Senior Showcase on April 24 at the Cougar Den in Brockwell to honor the outstanding graduating high school senior basketball players in the North Arkansas area. The high school boys’ and girls’ games will be broadcast on KSAR 92.3 FM by the “Ole Coach” Gary Cooper and Bob Harpole. KSAR and Next Up Sports are the sponsors of the event. The players selected are the best high school graduating seniors from schools in north Arkansas. There will also be the finals of the dunk contest, a three-point shooting contest, and an obstacle course contest between games by the players. The preliminary contests will be held before the games. The girl’s game will begin at 6 p.m. and the boy’s game will be at 8 p.m. KSAR will broadcast the event and player interviews will be broadcast before the games. Admission is $5 per person.
The Coaches for the Showcase are: Boys – Emanuel Wade of 2A State Champion Marianna Lee and Scott Bowlin of 2A Regional Runner-up Scott Bowlin of Melbourne; Girls – 2A State Runner-up Josh Bateman of Salem and 1A-3 Conference Champion Scott Small of Mammoth Spring.
Boys – Kelvin Bowers, Antiwain Jones, Kylann Bradley, and Kameron Brister of 2A State Champion Marianna Lee; Caleb Faulkner, Coby Everett, Chase Orf, Noah Everett and Zach Simmons of Izard County; Layton Hennings, Riley Gray and Remi Lawrence of Melbourne: Isaac McClain of Calico Rock; Jake Ballard of 1A State Runner-up West Side Greers Ferry; Camden Rhodes of Highland; Dillan Hopkins and Blake Dickerson of White County Central; Adam Felton of Mount Vernon-Enola; Brock Lippe and Trell Trammell of Valley Springs; John David Morgan of Batesville; Garrett Finnicum and Isaiah Ellenburg of Ridgefield Christian: Brenden Grayum of Pangburn; Chuckie Couch of Cave City; Jayce Haven of Thayer; Zach Bolin of Western Grove; Pierce Marshall of Lead Hill; and Nash Little of Shirley.
Girls – Abby Linville, MVP of 1A State Champion Rural Special; Kiley Webb, Kylee Humphries, and Nancy Wann of 2A State Champion Melbourne; Amber Yates of 2A State Runner-up Salem; Macey Perryman, Lindsey Browning, and Sami McCandlis of Viola; Shelby VanGinhoven of Mammoth Spring; Chaelann Vickers and Aubrey Isbell of Mtn. View; Alli Marlin and Ashlyn Billingsley of Izard County; Kachina McDole and Keely Pool of Calico Rock; Macie Landis, Aunika Bradley, Kailey Barrett of Pangburn, and Jaedyn Brown of Hoxie.
Event Coordinator Tim Massey said, “We have finalized the rosters for the North Arkansas All Star Senior Showcase and it will definitely be one of the best in our history. Thirteen All State players and ten All State Tournament players have committed to play in the NASS, including many who have or will commit to playing next year at the next level.”
