FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr. was named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award.
Paul is one of 51 linebackers on the preseason watch list, a nod to the storied “51” pro jersey worn by the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus. The Butkus Award recognizes the best linebacker in all of college football.
The Cordele, Ga., native produced an outstanding season in 2022, earning freshman All-American honors from College Football News and The Athletic as well as freshman All-SEC praise from the league’s coaches. Paul played in all 13 games with two starts, making 62 tackles along with eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His eight tackles for loss ranked third on the team, and his four sacks ranked fourth on the Razorbacks.
The award semifinalists are expected to be named on Oct. 30, with finalists to follow on Nov. 20. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process.
Arkansas kicks off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151.
