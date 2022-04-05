Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Woodruff, Independence, Jackson, southeastern Cleburne, northeastern Faulkner and White Counties through 445 AM CDT... At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oil Trough to near Rose Bud. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Searcy... Batesville... Newport... Augusta... Bald Knob... Judsonia... Tuckerman... Kensett... Diaz... Newark... Swifton... Higginson... Pangburn... Rose Bud... Patterson... Grubbs... Pleasant Plains... Oil Trough... Russell... Jacksonport... This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 41 and 101. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH