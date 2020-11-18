The 5A Batesville Pioneers traveled to Heber Springs to take on the 4A Panthers in senior boys and girls games Tuesday evening. The Pioneers won both games, senior girls 78-44, senior boys 71-40.
The Lady Pioneers jumped out to an early 9-0 lead. The Pioneers scored from the free throw line, two-point field goals and threes.
The Lady Panthers struggled to get the ball over the time line because of the Lady Pioneers full court pressure. Jaylen Hooten got the Lady Panthers on the board with a pair of free throws. Ellie Riddle hit a three late in the quarter that gave the Lady Panthers their first field goal.
Both teams struggled with fouls in the first half. They both got into the double bonus with several minutes left in the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers scored almost half of their points in the second quarter from the free throw line. London Cuzzort hit an and one to add to the Lady Pioneers lead in the second quarter.
After halftime, Riddle hit a long three to get the Lady Panthers on the board. The Lady Pioneers hit a 30 point lead late in the third and carried it over to the fourth.
In the boys contest, the Pioneers on the board two seconds into the game.
The Pioneers jumped out to a 6-0 lead until a Panther free throw stopped it. The Pioneers’ offense came out strong as they led by 20 points at the end of the first.
In the second quarter the Panthers hit a couple of threes to close the gap. However, with every Panther three, the Pioneers would answer with a quick score.
John Paul Morgan threw an alley-oop to Cross to open up the second half.
Both squads sent out their bench players late in the third quarter.
