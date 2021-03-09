The Concord Pirates were the second game slated for the 1A Region 2 tournament at Izard County Wednesday afternoon.
The four seed Pirates took on the number one seeded Ridgefield Christian Warriors.
Despite Braxton Cousins’ 34 point effort, the Pirates fell 62-60 to the Warriors. This was the final game of the season for the Pirates.
The first quarter and first half as a whole was close.
After a quarter the Warriors led by two. However they did not get that lead until the 2:56 mark.
Dylan Byrd of Concord pulled down three rebounds in under two minutes to open up the second quarter.
Cousins took the first Pirate lead since late in the first with a layup.
Both teams went to the locker room knotted up at 27 a piece.
The Warriors broke the tie and took an early lead in the second half. The roll was quickly reversed when Eli Tate hit a pair of free throws.
Late in the third, the Warriors found themselves with the biggest lead of the game, nine.
The Pirates closed the gap and headed into the fourth quarter with a six point gap to make up.
Midway through the last quarter the Warriors gained the game’s first double digit lead by either team.
The Concord sideline had long faces and low body language when the double digit mark was reached.
However, the Pirates slowly climbed back throughout the quarter. The Pirates cut it down to a five point lead, then two at the 1:36 mark.
Tate was sent to the free throw line late in the fourth with a chance to tie at 59. He hit both free throws, but the Pirates committed a violation and his second shot was called off.
Cousins tied the game at 60 with a midrange jumped with just 10 seconds left. With two seconds left Garrett Finnnicum was sent to the free throw line. The Warrior, who ended the night with 28 points, nailed both.
The Pirates turned the ball over and Ridgefield held on for the win.
