BATESVILLE — Two Lyon College senior student-athletes were honored for their performances during their athletic careers in their respective sport and for their hard work in the classroom on Wednesday night at the Lyon College Athletics Senior Banquet. Katelyn Platt, of the Lyon College softball team, and Ignacio Gomez, of the Lyon College football team, were named as the top female and male athletes of this year’s graduating class.
Platt was named as the recipient of the Winnie Marable Award, which is given to the top female athlete, while Gomez received the Dick Winningham Award, which is presented to the top male athlete. The winners were selected by the Lyon College Athletics staff.
Platt is a four-year letter winner for the Scots’ softball team after playing at nearby Tuckerman High School. During her career, she was a two-time All-American Midwest Conference selection. She was a second-team honoree as a freshman before earning first-team honors her sophomore season. Platt will go down as one of the top pitchers to ever play for the program as she finished her career with a record of 44-23 in the circle and a 2.70 ERA. She also recorded five saves. Platt threw 48 complete games with 13 shutouts and struck out 254 batters in 420.1 innings pitched. She finished tied for first in program history for career ERA and holds the program record for career saves. She ranks second all-time in program history for career wins, starts, complete games, shutouts, innings pitched and strikeouts.
Off the field, Platt has been honored for her work inside the classroom. She is four-time member of the AMC All-Academic team and has been named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll every semester she has been enrolled.
Gomez was a four-year letter winner for the Scots’ football team after playing at Ferris High School in Texas. During his career, Gomez was a four-time all-conference selection as a kicker and punter. The Wilmer, Texas native finished his career with 43 made field goals and 86 made PATs. He also accumulated 6,998 total punt yards throughout his career. Gomez is the program’s all-time leader for career punts (175), total punt yards, PAT attempts (94), PAT attempts made, field goal attempts (61), field goals made and points (217).
Off the field, Gomez was a two-time Academic All-Conference recipient, was named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society earlier this spring, a Sooner Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete, and has been named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. Gomez passed away on Mar. 30, 2021.
The Scot Award was another honor that was presented on Wednesday night that is given to a senior on each team who has completed their playing career. The Scot Award is given to each athlete for their sportsmanship, dedication and leadership within their sport. The award is named in memory of Mr. Dennis Gillam, who is a longtime friend of the athletic program. This year’s winners included: Cameron Hockle (baseball); Klaudija Bacovic (women’s basketball); Dominique Loyd (men’s basketball); Kameron Collins (football); Tomas Mariscotti (men’s golf); Alexandria Denton (women’s soccer); Ramon Patino (men’s soccer); Cheyenne Herrera (softball); Kendra Davidson (volleyball); Laura Mendez (cheerleading) and Kiara Sims (dance).
