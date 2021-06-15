JONESBORO — The 17th annual Xtra Innings baseball showcase took place Monday and Tuesday at Arkansas State University.
The game hosts the best underclassmen from all around the state. Several area players did well.
In the first game of the day six players from the readership were on the Aces of Diamonds team.
In Monday’s games all the players used wooden bats instead of the usual metal ones.
Landon McBride from Izard County caught a pop fly in top of the first. Ty Rush from Batesville also caught a pop fly in the top of the second.
Melbourne’s Trey Wren was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the second with no outs. However he was left stranded on base.
Britton Smith from Cave City struck out swinging in the same inning.
West Side’s Brenton Knapp came in to pitch for the Aces of Diamonds in the third inning. He allowed five runs and struck out two in two innings of work.
Rush and McBride got the Aces of Diamonds so life in the bottom half of the fourth. Rush drew a walk after an eight pitch at bat. Rush stole second and third. McBride drew a walk to put runners on the corners for the Aces of Diamonds.
However they were both left stranded.
Rhett Morrison came in to pitch in the top of the fifth. He pitched the fifth and sixth. He rung up two batters and only allowed one run. He made an athletic play to end the top of the sixth.
Smith hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth bring in a run for the Aces of Diamonds.
Rush added two more steals to his total in the bottom of the seventh. He was driven home McBride with a grounder down the third base line.
Rush pitched in the top of the eighth and struck out the final two batters looking.
The Aces fell to the Wallbangers in 10 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.