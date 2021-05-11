TUCKERMAN — An inning of trouble, a quick conversation, and an offensive explosion pushed the Quitman Lady Bulldogs to a 12-2 win over the Salem Lady Greyhounds in the consolation game of the Central Region tournament at Tuckerman on Saturday afternoon.
It was the bottom of the sixth inning during Saturday’s regional consolation game when Quitman pitcher Kassie Rhodes found herself in a little bit of trouble.
Up 5-2, Rhodes started the inning allowing a single and a double to the first two Lady Greyhounds hitters.
That’s when head coach Stephanie Davis paid Rhodes a visit in the circle.
“We just kind of wanted to give her a little break,” Davis said after the mercy-rule win. “Tell her we were behind her. We all are a team and we’ll pick her up.”
After Rhodes got the next three batters with little drama, the Lady Bulldogs did indeed pick her up with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Jadie Langston’s leadoff double started a rally. She and Taylor Hooten scored the frame’s first two runs on Riley Drake’s single to left field.
The line kept moving until Silver Mulliniks bases-loaded walk invoked the 10-run mercy rule.
The win puts the Lady Bulldogs in the No. 3 seed in the 2A state tournament playing at 5:30 p.m. against East Poinsett County in Carlisle.
Quitman was forced to play in the consolation game after losing to Melbourne 3-1 in the semifinals on Friday thanks to a three-run homer from Melbourne’s Madison Brokaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.