Several area schools will serve as host sites for 2021 regional and state tournament sites.
Izard County High School will be the 1A Baseball and Softball State hosts, along with 1A Region 2 (2 and 3) hosts for both.
Quitman High School will be the host site for 2A State Volleyball this fall.
Melbourne High School will play host for the 2A State Basketball this year, while West Side, Greers Ferry will host the 1A.
Melbourne will also host the 2A Central Region (2 and 5). Izard County will have the 1A Region 2 (2 and 3).
The other host sites are as follows.
Baseball State sites, 6A Fort Smith, 5A Jonesboro, 4A Morrilton, 3A Ashdown, 2A Carlisle, 1A Izard County. Regional sites 4A Harrison, Brookland, Nashville. 3A Greenland, Clinton, Ashdown, with one left to be determined. 2A Tuckerman, Carlisle, Horatio, with one to be determined. 1A Izard County and Ouachita with two to be determined.
Softball State sites, 6A Cabot, 5A to be determined, 4A Morrilton, 3A Ashdown, 2A Carlisle, 1A Izard County. Regional sites 4A Harrison, Brookland and Nashville. 3A Valley Springs and Ashdown with two to be determined. 2A Tuckerman, Carlisle, and Horatio with one to be determined. 1A Izard County and Ouachita with two to be determined.
Soccer State sites, 6A Springdale, 5A Siloam Springs, 4A Harrison, 3A open, and the finals are to be determined.
Track and Field State sites, 6A Heritage and 3A Prescott the rest are to be determined. Decathlon/heptathlon hosted by Fayetteville and Cross Country will be hosted by Lake Hamilton.
Volleyball State sites, 6A Northside, 5A Marion, 4A Shiloh Christian, 3A Paris, 2A Quitman, and the finals will be at the Hot Springs Convocation Center.
Basketball State sites, 6A Fayetteville, 5A Hot Springs, 4A Morrilton, 3A Clinton, 2A Melbourne, 1A West Side, Greers Ferry. Regional sites 4A Ozark, Blytheville, and Star City. 3a Bergman and Manila with two to be determined. 2A Magazine, Melbourne, Rector, and Caddo Hills. 1A Izard County, Mt. Verson-Enola, and Emerson with one to be determined.
