Today

More clouds than sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.