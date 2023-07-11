Gary Ramer of Alex won the Grand Champion trophy for his 1932 Ford 3-window Coupe black with flames and a lot of chrome at the Archey Fork Car Show. He also won the Best Paint trophy.
TLC Bookkeeping and United Transmission sponsor trophies were presented to a 1966 red Chevrolet pickup owned by Sammy and Donna Duncan of Greenbrier.
Joey Dobbs Agency, LLC sponsor trophy was presented to a 1965 white Chevy C-10, which has never left Greenbrier, owned by Eric Larosa of Greenbrier.
H&R Block sponsor trophy was presented to a 1957 blue and white Chevy BelAir that has AC, PS and PB. Owned by Jerry Heasliet of Conway.
Petit Jean Fiber sponsor trophy was presented to a 1931 blue Ford Roadster with an original Ford steel body. Frame off 2023 built by Val-Halla Motor Works owned by Mike Hampton of Greenbrier.
Cheryl’s Health and Beauty Salon sponsor trophy was presented to a 1927 Bus Rat Rod owned by Marcus and Jackie Andrews of Heber Springs. They also received Best of Show Rat-Rod trophy.
Best of Show Camaro trophy presented to Stephanie Mackin of Dennard for a 1967 Chevy Camaro.
People’s Choice trophy presented to Clyde Elder of Clinton for a 1948 Chrysler New Yorker “Luxury Brougham” color heather green. Only one restored out of 545 produced between 1946-1948. Parked in a barn 45 years before being restored.
The Dick Paul Memorial sponsor trophy presented to a 1965 Backdraft Cobra, Silverstone gray with silver stripes and tobacco interior with a Prestige 427 engine, 500 HP, 515 ft torque, 2,350 pounds owned by Dean Fagally of Maumelle.
Best Interior and Best of Show Chevrolet trophies presented to Jed and Kristi Gage of Clinton for their two-door 1957 sapphire blue and pearl white Chevy bel Air (Ol’ Betsy) originally bought 50 years ago for $90. They were also presented the Wolfe Pack BBQ sponsor trophy.
Western Sizzlin sponsor trophy presented to a blue 1972 Chevy C10 pickup owned by Tim Nantz of Heber Springs.
The Healthy Bee, LLC sponsor trophy presented to a 1954 red and white Chevy BelAir owned by Gary Madden of Jacksonville.
Elite Automotive sponsor trophy presented to a 1992 Ford F-150 pickup owned by Gavin Reeves of Shirley.
Best Engine and Best of Show Ford trophies presented to William and Linda Johnson of Shirley for their 1934 Ford Coupe “Blower Car.”
