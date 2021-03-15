Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.