FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Kentucky spoiled Arkansas’ final home game of the season handing the Razorbacks an 88-79 loss.
Arkansas (19-12, 8-10) enters the SEC Tournament that begins Wednesday owning a three-game losing streak. Arkansas had beaten Kentucky 88-73 in Lexington on Feb. 7. In addition, the Wildcats were playing without Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler, their two ball-handling guards, on Saturday.
“Obviously I think we were 2 for 20 inside the paint layups,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “So we’ve got to do a much better job finishing around the rim. That’s for sure. We left too many points on the free throw line. Give Kentucky a ton of credit.”
Playing without Wallace and Wheeler, the Wildcats got a big game from senior guard Antonio Reeves. He scored 35 points to lead all scorers. Musselman praised Reeves’ effort following the game.
“Obviously the game that Reeves played was phenomenal,” Musselman said. “Forty minutes – didn’t come out of the game – 11 for 11 from the foul line – 2 of 4 from three. We historically have done a good job on star players. Tonight that was not the case at all. (Jacob) Toppin played phenomenal basketball and shot at a very high clip. Another disappointing loss and you know we’ve got to try to get ready for conference play.”
Toppin added 21 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe chipped in 12 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out with 4:53 remaining in the game.
Arkansas was outscored 36-26 in the paint and the Wildcats had 17 second-chance points compared to nine for the Hogs. Arkansas was able to get in the paint they just couldn’t convert.
“Yeah, there’s no question,” Musselman said. “We cut the lead and Toppin had two threes. One of them with one second on the shot clock. We’ve got to play much better basketball.
“We only had six turnovers. I can’t remember a game where a team has six turnovers and comes up short but that was the case obviously today.”
Davonte “Devo” Davis got two technicals and was ejected with 18:15 remaining in the game. Musselman talked about Davis’ absence and how much that helped lead to Reeves’ success.
“Well we really rely on Davonte to guard people although in the first half Reeves was already hot and playing with great, great confidence and that carried into the second half,” Musselman said. “But we missed Devo for sure. We had a lot of freshmen out there once Devo got in foul trouble. And again a team that just left too many points on the board at the layups and free throws.”
Arkansas shot 36 percent from the floor and 32 from distance. The Hogs got to the free throw line 34 times, but only converted 22 of them.
Nick Smith Jr. led the Hogs with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals. Ricky Council IV added 16 points and four rebounds. Anthony Black added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jordan Walsh was next with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. Before being ejected, Davis had eight points in 20 minutes.
Musselman now has to get the team ready for the SEC Tournament and try to snap the losing skid.
“Yeah, we’ve got to move on,” Musselman said. “Learn from our mistakes and try to get ready for SEC play.”
The tournament will conclude on Sunday, March 12. Kentucky (21-10, 12-6) enters with some momentum following the win over Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.