FAYETTEVILLE — Just 48 hours after running for Arkansas’ nationally seventh team finishing Razorbacks at the NCAA Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Amon Kemboi, Gilbert Boit and Jacob McLeod joined cross country fresh teammates Luke Meade and in running the Razorbacks to a podium standing fourth-place team Monday at the NCAA Men’s Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Okla.
And just 48 hours after running for Arkansas’ women winning the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Krissy Gear, Logan Morris, Abby Gray and University of Central Arkansas transfer Gracie Hyde, joined by cross country freshman Corie Smith, scored a 10th place Arkansas team finish at the NCAA Women’s Cross Country Championships in Stillwater.
Arkansas Men’s Coach Chris Bucknam and Arkansas Women’s Coach Lance Harter, smiled from Stillwater to Fayetteville contacted post race Monday. Both exuded pride in their Razorbacks that won SEC Cross Country last fall and SEC Indoor last month before this long weekend’s unprecedented double duty off the NCAA’s decision because of covid concerns causing so many not running cross country last fall to holding the NCAA Cross Country championships on the heels of the long scheduled Thursday through Saturday NCAA Indoor in Fayetteville.
NCAA champion through third-place men’s teams Northern Arizona, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State and NCAA champion through third place women’s teams Brigham Young, North Carolina State and Stanford didn’t run any of their cross country athletes on the track in Fayetteville nor did NCAA Women’s individual NCAA Cross Country championships Mercy Chelangat of Alabama or NCAA Men’s Cross Country champion Connor Mantz of Brigham Young.
“I think there were only 20 athletes in that 300 something group running (men’s) cross country today that ran at the indoor championships” Bucknam said. “My hats off to that 20 but we had four of them. And two of them Amon and Gilbert, doubled in then 3K and 5K at track. Amon was 11th today and Gilbert, 40th and both of them All-Americans. Just a great effort by our guys.”
Kemboi, an All-American fourth in indoor track’s, 3,000 meters, placed 10th as a cross country team scorer since qualified individuals running for less than a full team don’t count in team standings. Kemboi completed the men’s 10,000-meter course in 30:14.2. Meade, placed 38th, 33rd for team, in 30:44.9. Boit placed 40th. 34th for team in 30:44.9; Boit, 40th, 34th and 30:46.4; McLeod, 57th, 49th, and 31:04.2; and Cheboson. set back by covid in January, 63rd,. 55th and 31:07.
Coaching the NCAA Women’s Cross Country championship team champion when the meet had last run in autumn 2019, Harter knew his team was out of national contention with schedule and opted to withdraw injury prone All-American Lauren Gregory from the Stillwater race after her All-American distance medley relay and 3,000-meter double in Fayetteville and also withheld coming off an injury freshman Taylor Ewert.
“For us to get 10th considering who we pulled out and who we raced 48 hours ago is absolutely remarkable..”Harter said. “I’m so pleased with the competitiveness of the people that scored for us. That was above and beyond the call of duty.”
At Stillwater Gear placed 21st, 16th for team, and completed the women’s 6,000-meter course in 20:30.03.
Morris placed, 64th, 52nd for team, in 21:13.7; Gray placed 73rd, 59th for team, in 21:19.1; Hyde placed 104th, 84th for team, 21:31.4 and Smith, 133rd, 104th for team in 21:45.4.
“Krissy Gear made All-American and Logan Morris and Abby Gray finished in the 60s and 70s,” Harter said. “That’s the highest either have had had at a national meet. It just went really, really well. And Gracie Hyde, that’s a young lady that’s never been to this meet to watch or race. We’re super pleased that they’re all back to race next year.”
