FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Tre Williams Monday became the third defensive lineman recently announcing his transfer to Coach Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks and the second transferring from the University of Missouri who had been coached by Barry Odom, the second-year Arkansas defensive coordinator and former Missouri head coach.
On his social media account Williams posted Monday: “Thankful for the opportunity to play for @CoachSamPittman and reunite with @Coach_Odom. Next Stop ... Arkansas.”
A 6-5, 260 graduate transfer leaving his Columbia, Mo. home town formerly starring at Rock Bridge High and spending five years at Mizzou in Columbia redshirting in 2016 and eligible as a 2021 sixth-year senior since because of the covid 19 pandemic 2020 seniors have the option of 2021 eligibility.
Williams through the NCAA transfer portal joins defensive tackles Markell Utsey, a former Mizzou defensive tackle via Little Rock Parkview, and defensive tackle John Ridgeway of Illinois State as transfers to Arkansas’ defensive line.
Starting six games for Mizzou’s 5-5 Tigers under new Coach Eliah Drinkwitz in 2020, Williams for the season recorded 22 tackles.
