BROCKWELL — Eight days after winning the 1A-2 district title, the West Side Lady Eagles took the 1A Region 2 championship.
They defeated the Mammoth Spring Lady Bears in the finals 4-2. Earlier in the week they beat the Armorel Lady Tigers and Marked tree Lady Indians 8-0 and 15-0.
The Lady Eagles were led by pitcher McKenna Bittle. She pitched every inning of the weekend. She struck out 32 batters in three games work.
The Lady Eagle were the away team in their championship game. They started out the game by jumping out to a 1-0 lead.
Haley Gentry singled with one out to get on base. Kornee Finch reached first on a fielding error and Gentry came home to score.
The Lady Eagles added another run in their half of the third. Finch singled and was later brought home on a sacrifice hit by Kelby Smith.
The Lady Eagles scored their final runs in the top of the fourth. Jacey Corpier drew a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. The Lady Bears intentionally walked Bittle to put runners on first and second with two outs. Finch singled to bring Corpier home. Kendra Harness reached on an error that allowed Lollie Parker, Bittle’s pinch runner, to score.
The Lady Bear’s runs came in the bottom of the fifth. They started out the half with a lead off triple. After a fielding error they had runners on first and third with no outs.
The Lady Eagles retired the next two batters, but the runner on third scored. After a Lady Bear’s single that drove a run in, the Lady Eagles still led by two.
Both teams went quite the rest of the game and the Lady Eagles celebrated their win.
With their regional win, the Lady Eagles locked up a one seed in the state tournament hosted by Izard County. The Lady Eagles will open up the tournament at Viola tomorrow against the Ouachita Lady Warriors
