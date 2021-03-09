The number four seeded West Side Lady Eagles travelled to Izard County to kick off the 1A Region 2 tournament Wednesday morning.
They took on the number one seeded Mammoth Springs Lady Bears.
The Lady Eagles won 64-55 and punched their ticket to the 1A state tournament that they will host next week.
Kamryn Sutterfield, who had 10 points in the game, scored the first points of the tournament with a free throw.
It was all Lady Eagles early as they created turnovers and drew fouls.
However midway through the quarter the Lady Bears turned the tide and went on a 6-0 run. This run helped them close out the opening frame with a 19-12 advantage.
The Lady Bears scored first to open up the second quarter. After this the Lady Eagles found the three ball. They pulled within three quickly, but could never take the lead until the 2:47 mark when Sutterfield hit a layup.
The Lady Bears closed out the half with a 35-33 advantage.
The third quarter was the big momentum swing. The Lady Eagles stormed out to a 9-0 run that forced a Mammoth Springs timeout.
The Lady Bears went on a smaller run that closed the gap to just four points.
After the third, the Lady Eagles led 49-44.
The Lady Eagles came out fast in the fourth just like they did in the third. They forced another early timeout from the Mammoth Springs bench.
At the 5:29 mark the Lady Eagles gained the game’s first double digit lead.
The Lady Bears would trim into the Lady Eagles’ lead in little bits, but the game was never in jeopardy in the fourth quarter.
Ashtyn Knapp led the Lady Eagle with 23 points. Haley Gentry followed closely behind with 22.
The Lady Eagles took down the Rural Special Lady Rebels Saturday afternoon to claim the 1A Region 2 title. The Lady Eagles won 51-49.
This win give the Lady Eagles a one seed for the 1A state tournament they will host this week.
The Lady Eagles are set to take on the Dermott Lady Rams Tuesday at 4 pm.
