Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.