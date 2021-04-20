The Heber Springs Panthers have a new basketball coach. It is a name that is familiar to long time Panthers’ fans.
Jordan Riley, who previously coached the Southside Lady Southerners for two years, was named the boy’s coach earlier this week.
Riley had nothing but positive things to say about Southside school, “I’m really appreciative of the opportunity that me and my wife had to come here. I’m really thankful that I got to work with the kids that I did, they are a special group. They are going to go on to do great things.”
Riley led the Lady Southerners to a 17-9 and a 4A state tournament bid this past season.
Riley’s dad, Alvin, was the head coach of the Panthers from 1989-91. Riley said “that part of it is pretty cool."
Heber Springs school is a family affair for the Riley’s.
While his dad was coaching at Heber Springs his mom’s sister was the head girls coach at the same time.
Jordan’s son Drew is the same age as Jordan was when his dad was coaching the Panthers. Jordan’s wife Kelsi will teach Business at Heber Springs too.
Riley will look to get the Panthers back on the winning way as they went 0-22 this last season.
“We want to go in there and turn things around. The only way to do that is work really hard. I’m looking forward to getting started down there. At the end of the day we want to see improvement and get to be where we are competitive hopefully really soon.”
Riley mentioned that Heber’s conference is a tough group. “Everybody in that league is good and the coaches are really good. It’s a tough battle every night.”
Conference championships and state titles are at the top of Riley’s mind.
While Riley will remain under contract with Southside until July first, he said he plans on meeting coaches and players this week and next.
“I’m excited to work for Dr. Ashley and coach Bullington. I’ve known both of them for a long time. I think it’s going to be really good to work with them,” Riley said.
This will be Riley’s first head coaching job with a boys’ team. He served as an assistant at Two Rivers his first year in coaching.
Riley closed with “we want to come in and put a product on the floor that makes the community proud. We want to make great basketball players and great people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.