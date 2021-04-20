Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.