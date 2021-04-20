CONWAY, Ark. – University of Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell was named one of 18 finalists for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award on Monday.
Rochell, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback from Shreveport, La., was an FCS All-American and a two-time All-Southland Conference selection who is expected to be selected in next week’s NFL Draft. He was also invited to the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl.
In seven games last fall, Rochell totaled 27 tackles (19 solos) and had three pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery that he returned 35 yards for a touchdown against UAB.
For his career, Rochell has 104 career tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, along with 28 pass breakups and 10 interceptions, with three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
The Buck Buchanan Award is presented to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I championship subdivision. The award is named for the legendary defensive end and in its 26th season. Past winners such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen, Arthur Moats and Kyle Emanuel have move onto outstanding NFL careers.
A 40-member national media panel will select the winner from the unprecedented 2020-21 season, which has spanned the fall and spring semesters. The recipient will be announced on May 15.
