CAVE CITY — On one of the most unlikely and incredible football plays of the season in any classification, Eli Taylor scooped up a fumbled Trumann snap and rambled down field for a 90-yard touchdown to lift Cave City to a 20-13 win over the visiting Wildcats on Friday night in Cave City.
Trumann (7-3, 5-2) scored on its first possession, but Cave City answered when Bryce Walling ran in from three-yards to make it 7-7 in the first quarter. The Cavemen (6-4, 4-3) got another score in the second period when Maddox Moreland scored on a three-yard run, but the Wildcats scored and missed the extra point. Moreland intercepted a Trumann pass in the endzone that kept Cave City in front 14-13 at halftime.
“I was proud of the kids,” Cave City head football coach Danny Brustrom said. “They played hard.”
Despite having seven penalties on offense in the game, Moreland managed to run for 90 yards on 12 carries and Taylor had 90 yards on eight rushes for Cave City. Quarterback Jacob Moore was 5-of-9 for 99 yards and threw to five different receivers.
“We had a bunch of penalties on offense this week,” Brustrom said. “We had a touchdown called back for holding, a 28-yard pass called back and a 40-yard run called back.”
In with three minutes left in the third quarter, Trumann quarter back Garner Henderson ran the ball down to the Cave City 1-yard line. A defensive stand by the Cavemen moved into the fourth quarter. With the Wildcats pushed back a couple of yards, Cave City’s defensive line distrupted Trumann’s front line and as Henderson got the snap he was hit low and fumbled the ball. Taylor scooped up the fumbled and raced 90-yards down field for a touchdown. Millie Beller added the extra point for a 20-13 Cave City lead. Trumann got the ball back again later in the fourth quarter, but Moreland intercepted a pass in the endzone to end the drive and the game.
“Eli recovered that fumble and he was off to the races,” Brustrom said. “I had just told Coach (Travis) Stewart that we needed something good to happen and then he bobboled the snap.”
Cave City had the ball for three plays in the third quarter and punted. In the second half, the Cavemen only had a total of 11 plays.
“We had it one other time and had two penalties in that dirve and turned it over on downs,” Brustrom said. “Other than that, we didn’t have the ball in the second half.”
As insane as it sounds, the Cavemen found a way to win the game.
“It was a good for the seniors to get that last home game,” Brustrom added.
Cave City will travel to Shiloh Christian on Friday for a first round Class 4A playoff contest.
“We are figuring out a way to beat Shiloh Christian,” Brustrom said on Sunday night. “We watched film of some teams that have had some success against them. They are big and physical, they have a bunch of kids, they are fast and athletic ... all of the above. They are well coached and don’t make mistakes, so we are working on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.