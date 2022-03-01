The Lyon College Scots have a chance to win their third American Midwest Conference tournament championship after they defeated the University of Health, Sciences and Pharmacy Eutectics 70-58 on Friday at Becknell Gym.
The Scots (27-4) have already qualified for the NAIA National Tournament by clinching their third AMC conference regular-season title in a row. They will faced Columbia College on Monday night at Becknell for the championship.
Jade Giron and Paige Kelley led Lyon College with 18 points each. Kristen Baham scored 11 points and Katie Turner added 10 points in the win. Giron led Lyon College with nine rebounds, had four steals and dished out seven assists. Marleigh Dodson scored nine points and Allison Byars added four points.
Grace Beyers led UHS&P with 34 points.
The Scots led 13-12 after the first quarter, but Beyers led the Eutectics to a 7-2 lead before Dodson and Giron scored. Byars put in a layup to put Lyon College in front 8-7. Dodson completed a 3-point play for the lead with 1:12 to go in the first period.
The Scots managed some separation in the second quarter by outscoring the Eutectics 21-11.
Kelley completed a traditional 3-point play to start the quarter, then Baham made two 3-pointers and Katie Turner added two free throws to put Lyon up 34-23 by halftime.
Baham made her third 3-pointer of the game in the early stages of the third quarter. Kelley made two baskets in a row and completed another 3-point play. Turner hit a jumper with two seconds left to put the Scots ahead 48-39.
UHS&P got within seven points 50-43 early in the fourth period, but Kelley completed her third 3-point play. Giron made two steals and two layups in a row and Byars hit a jumper for a 63-51 lead. Giron made another steal and converted the layup, while Turner closed out the game by making four free throws in a row.