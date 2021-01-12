ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Lyon College men’s basketball team held Missouri Baptist scoreless for the final seven minutes of the game until the Spartans hit a three as time expired as the Scots earned a 58-53 American Midwest Conference road win on Saturday afternoon.
Lyon improved to 2-2 (2-0 AMC), while MBU dropped to 5-5 (1-1 AMC).
The two teams appeared evenly matched for much of the first half as neither side led by more than four points until back-to-back buckets gave the Spartans a 29-21 lead with 4:36 remaining. Dominique Loyd opened up an 11-0 run for the Scots over the next four minutes as Lyon took a 32-29 lead. MBU knocked down a pair of free throws just before the end of the half.
Much like the start of the first half, the second half had the same script as neither side led by more than four until a three-pointer by the Spartans’ Brendon Hardy gave MBU a 49-44 lead. MBU split a pair of free throws with 7:17 remaining to put the Spartans ahead, 50-47. The Scots clamped down defensively from there as a three-point play by Winston Peace opened up an 11-0 run over the next seven minutes. MBU ended the drought with another three by Hardy as the final buzzer sounded with the Scots earning a five-point win.
Cole Anderson and Loyd led the Scots in scoring with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Scots held MBU to 35.8 percent shooting from the field for the game, including just 26.7 percent in the second half.
#23 Scots pull away from Spartans in fourth quarter
The 23rd-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team held a four-point lead against Missouri Baptist entering the final quarter of play in an American Midwest Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Scots outscored the Spartans, 27-18, in the final quarter and earned an 82-69 victory.
The Scots took an early 6-1 lead over the Spartans after back-to-back three-pointers by Jade Giron and Mari-Hanna Newsom. Lyon continued to hold a lead over MBU until a three-pointer by the Spartans’ Kim Shaw put Missouri Baptist up 10-8 with 3:58 left in the quarter. The Scots responded with a 7-0 run to go back up by five and later extended their lead to 20-13 following a pair of free throws by Giron. MBU answered back with another three but Giron split a pair of free throws before time expired to give Lyon a 21-16 advantage after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Lyon extended its lead to 29-19 following a three-pointer each by Giron and Haley Wesley and a layup by Paige Kelley. Missouri Baptist began to take over from there, however, as the Spartans went on a 15-2 run over the next five minutes and took a 34-31 lead. The Missouri Baptist lead did not last long, however, as Newsom knocked down a pair of threes around a jumper by Giron and gave Lyon a 39-34 lead at the half.
Lyon pushed its lead to 47-35 three minutes into the third quarter after another three by Giron before MBU closed to gap to two points, 53-51, in the final minute of the period. Newsom converted on a pair of free throws in the final seconds of the quarter to give the Scots a 55-51 advantage.
Missouri Baptist took a 56-55 lead over Lyon just two minutes into the fourth quarter on a bucket in transition by Kim Shaw but Newsom responded with a three during the Scots’ next possession. Lyon took control of the rest of the quarter and pulled away for a 13-point victory.
Following a 33-point effort in the season opener on Thursday, Giron once again led the Scots offensively with a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds. Newsom had 21 points in just her second collegiate game, while Paige Kelley and Blysse Harmon finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Scots will return home for their next game and host Stephens College in another AMC matchup on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.