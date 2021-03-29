BATESVILLE — After winning the first two games of its series against Williams Baptist on Friday, the Lyon College baseball team clinched the series win with a split in the final two contests on Saturday at Fred Wann Field. The Scots won game three of the series, 3-0, but fell in the series finale, 14-10, in 12 innings.
The Scots moved to 10-12 overall and 5-3 in the American Midwest Conference following the split, while WBU now stands at 8-10 overall and 4-4 in the AMC.
Game Three
Lyon 3, WBU 0
Three first-inning runs by the Scots proved to be the difference in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Jordan Olivera and Alan West both got hit by a pitch to start the inning before the Scots loaded the bases as Haydn Finley drew a walk. Troy Strack drove in the first run as he reached on a fielder’s choice before Jake Michener plated two more runs with a two-run single to left.
West was in complete control on the mound as he scattered four hits across seven scoreless innings while striking out 11 batters.
Michener led the Scots offensive as he finished 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI.
Game Four
WBU 14, Lyon 10 (12 Inn.)
Williams Baptist took an early 5-0 lead over Lyon in the series finale following a run in the first and two more in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Scots pulled back within one with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and tied the game at 5-5 in the next inning with an RBI-single by West.
WBU regained the lead as the Eagles pushed across another run in the top of the seventh and three more in the top of the eighth before the Scots rallied back to tie the game in the late innings. Alec White drove in a run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI-single as the Scots plated three more runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.
Williams Baptist plated a run in the top of the 10th on an RBI-single by Nick Allred, but a bases-loaded walk by Hylek tied the game at 10-10 in the bottom half of the frame.
A pair of errors by the Scots in the top of the 12th led to four runs by the Eagles as Williams Baptist held on for the win in extra innings.
Calvin Hedgepeth suffered the loss as he allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out one over two innings of relief.
West had a big game offensively as he finished 6-for-7 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored. White and Michener both collected three hits each, while Chris Lara and Tristan Buschow added two hits each.
The Scots will travel to Missouri Baptist for a four-game series on Apr. 2-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.