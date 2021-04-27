BATESVILLE — The Lyon College softball team was swept by No. 9 Columbia College on Monday. The Cougars won the first game by a score of 13-0, before the Scots were edged in game two, 4-2.
Lyon concludes the regular season with a 13-25 overall record, 8-10 mark in the AMC, while Columbia College is now 30-5 on the year, 18-0 in AMC play.
Game One: No. 9 Columbia 13, Lyon 0 (5 Inn.)
The Cougars opened the scoring in the top of the first inning as the visitors from Columbia scratched a pair of runs across.
Columbia College scored three runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by a 2-run inside-the-park home run by Taylor Barnes.
In the top of the third inning, the Cougars strung together seven hits, scoring six runs and giving Columbia an 11-0 lead.
The Cougars tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth inning to increase their advantage to 13.
The Scots were unable to get anything going and ultimately fell to Columbia College by a score of 13-0.
Kassidy Robinson and Cheyenne Herrera each had a hit for the Scots in the contest.
Game Two: No. 9 Columbia 4, Lyon 2
The Cougars got on the board first in the top of the second inning as Karolina Arbova delivered an RBI single, scoring Avgustina Arbova. Columbia would score two more runs on a 2-RBI double by Carli Buschjost, giving the Cougars a 3-0 lead.
The Scots would answer back in the bottom of the third inning on a 2-RBI double by Cheyenne Herrera, trimming Lyon’s deficit to just one.
The score would remain 3-2 in favor of the Cougars until the top of the seventh inning. Kacy Bergfeld slapped a single into right field, scoring Taylor Barnes all the way from first and doubling Columbia’s advantage.
The Scots would try to answer back in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to bring the tying run to the plate and were edged by the Cougars by a score of 4-2.
Kassidy Robinson and Olivia Floyd paced the Scots offensively as each went 2-for-3 in the contest, while Katelyn Platt threw the complete game and tallied a game-high eight strikeouts.
Up next for the Scots
The Scots have a week off before AMC tournament action begins on Wednesday, May 5 in Columbia, Mo.
