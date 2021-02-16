BATESVILLE — The Lyon College men’s basketball team returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 26 on Saturday in a pivotal American Midwest Conference matchup against (RV) Columbia College. Despite the layoff and a limited amount of practices, the Scots were up to the challenge and defeated the Cougars, 56-54, inside Becknell Gymnasium.
With the win, the Scots improved to 8-4 (6-2 AMC), while the Cougars fell to 14-5 (8-3 AMC).
Following a low-scoring first half that saw the Scots take a 21-18 lead at the break, Lyon and Columbia began to find their rhythm offensively in the second half. The Cougars used a quick 5-0 run to pull ahead, 32-27, before a pair of free throws each by Grant Patterson and Ray Price brought the Scots back within one.
The game remained close as neither side was able to pull away until a three-pointer by Price broke a 44-44 tie and gave the Scots the lead with 3:29 left in the game. After a pair of free throws by Columbia, Price responded with a layup in transition to put it at a two-possession game. A three-point play by Columbia’s Tony Burks brought the Cougars back within one, but a late bucket by Zalek Sharp and a pair of free throws by Craig sealed the victory for the Scots.
Price led all scorers with a game-high 18 points, while Craig recorded his first double-double as a Scot as he finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
