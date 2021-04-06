BATESVILLE — The Lyon College football team took a 24-21 lead over Oklahoma Panhandle State with just under three minutes left in the game but the Aggies would go on to score the game-winning touchdown with 27 seconds remaining as the Scots fell by a score of 27-24 on Saturday.
The Scots ended their spring season at 0-5 overall and in the Sooner Athletic Conference, while OPSU improved to 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the SAC.
Saturday was an emotional day for everyone at Pioneer Stadium. The Scots honored their seniors – Kameron Collins, Dimir Leftwich, Drew Sanger, Jalen Patton, Rush Warren, Eric Young and Ignacio Gomez – as part of their Senior Day celebration, but everyone’s thoughts and prayers went out to Gomez and his family as the senior passed away earlier this week.
The emotions set in during the opening kickoff as the Scots sent out 10 players without a kicker to honor Gomez and ran the play clock down to zero as the Aggies declined the penalty.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Scots struck first thanks to a key play on special teams in the opening seconds of the second period. Branson Davis punted the ball deep inside Aggies territory as Hunter Ballard made a strong tackle and forced the ball loose. Theodore Sarver scooped up the loose ball and ran into the end zone and gave the Scots a 7-0 lead.
The Lyon College special teams came up with another big play on the ensuing kickoff as Davis’ kick deflected off one of the Aggies and Sanger was able to recover the fumble. The fumble recovery led to a 31-yard field goal by Davis and gave the Scots a 10-0 lead.
OPSU pulled back within three during their next possession as KC Crandall capped off the drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown.
Oklahoma Panhandle State took its first lead of the game in its first possession of the third quarter as George Dominguez carried the ball into the end zone from three yards out. The Aggies missed the PAT, however, but took a 13-10 lead.
The Scots quickly regained the lead in their next possession as Michael Troxler took a pair of quarterback keepers for 12 and 10 yards. After a penalty by the Aggies put the Scots inside the OPSU 10-yard line, Dakota Braswell carried the rock the rest of the way from eight yards out and put Lyon ahead, 17-13.
The seesaw battle continued in the fourth quarter as OPSU opened up the period with a four-yard touchdown run by Jamalrian Jones before Troxler rushed in for his second score of the game from one-yard out.
The Scots attempted an onside kick following the Troxler score but were unable to recover the kick. Crandall capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Seth Barbarino with 27 seconds to go.
Troxler completed a 42-yard pass to Dylan Wyatt, but time expired as the Scots came up just short in a three-point loss.
Troxler completed 11-of-21 passes for 182 yards. Braswell rushed 18 times for 42 yards. J.D. Horn led the Scots receiving corps as he finished with six receptions for 80 yards.
Chris Reese led the Scots defensively with 12 total tackles and one tackle-for-loss. Cole Peppers also recorded double-digit tackles with 10.
